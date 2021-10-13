Three schools win Spirit of Survival Kids’ Challenge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We now know the winners of the 2021 Spirit of Survival Kids’ Challenge.

The Kids’ Challenge is sponsored by 7News, and offers cash grants to the three elementary schools with the highest percentage of students who compete.

The schools are broken up into three divisions: small, medium and large schools.

Altus Christian Academy won the small school award, while Hugh Bish Elementary won the medium school award and Woodland Hill Elementary won for large schools.

Each of them received a check for $1,000 and have the opportunity to have bubble fun delivered to their school as well as the Spirit of Survival mascot Hugo and Arvest Bank bringing them popcorn and goodies.

Congratulations to all three schools!

