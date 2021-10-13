Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A jury has returned with a verdict in a Lawton murder trial.

Jamar Jackson was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tahiba Willis in October 2019. He was initially charged with murder in the first degree.

According to court documents, a witness told police they saw Jackson shoot three or four times towards Willis in the parking lot of a Lawton club.

The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation to last no longer than 60 days.

