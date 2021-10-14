Expert Connections
1,181 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,194.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,194.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,100 new Coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,181 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 630,693.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,194.

There are currently 9,244 active cases of the virus statewide.

31 new deaths from the virus were also reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total so far to 10,826.

