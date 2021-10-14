7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings more showers/storms to Texoma tonight, but leaves behind a pleasant weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a cold front will slowly move across Texoma bringing another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to Texoma. The best chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms will be from a Mangum-Altus-Duncan line and northward. The main threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.

On Friday, a lingering shower can’t be ruled out throughout the mid-morning hours with skies gradually becoming sunny into the afternoon. It’ll be unseasonably cool with highs topping out near 70 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the north at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

A surface high pressure will strengthen to our north this weekend reinforcing a dry and cool air mass across Texoma. Lows will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s on Saturday with a jacket will be needed if you have any morning plans. Early next week, a weak ridge will move across the Southern Plains allowing temperatures to be more seasonable with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday. Another cold front will move through late Tuesday evening and at the moment models show a lack of moisture as the front moves through. This will bring the chance for just an isolated shower/storm through Wednesday.

