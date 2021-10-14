Expert Connections
Authorities look for escaped inmate from Oklahoma County

Nicholas Leach
Nicholas Leach(Oklahoma County Detention Center)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate is on the run from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the detention center, Nicholas Leach escaped Wednesday night, while working with the maintenance department.

Leach was able to steal a wireless remote to the back gate, and a set of car keys from a detention officer.

Leach then opened the gate, located the officer’s car, and was able to make his escape.

He was last seen driving a red 2008 Honda Civic and wearing a black OCDC maintenance T-shirt.

Leach was originally arrested back in May on several charges, including second-degree burglary.

