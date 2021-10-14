Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Jamar Angel Jackson
Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton
KSWO Storm Chase Crew
Photo Gallery of Tuesday night’s severe weather, including a photogenic tornado
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit
FILE - Earl Old Person, chief of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mt., wears a ceremonial...
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92