Don’t forget to get your heating unit and chimney inspected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People may be starting to warm their homes with lows in the 40s and 50s in the next few days.

Justin Noble, who runs a Miller Noble Heating and Air Condition, said first and foremost, people should get their units inspected before the winter weather begins to roll in.

Unit inspectors are usually checking for three things the flue gas limit, the negative pressure switch, and the high limit switch.

Those three can prevent a unit from working and heating properly.

“By servicing your heater for the wintertime, you’re going to cut down on your breakdown cost. We can fin problems before they become a problem, and we can take care of it then. That way when it’s really cold outside, you can depend on your system to work properly,” Noble said.

While getting your unit checked is a must, getting your chimney inspected and cleaned is as well.

Chimney fires often happen because people don’t get them cleaned out like they are supposed to.

“The creosote that is produced by the burning of the solid fuels is the unburned product of combustion and is highly flammable. If you let that sit, it is a carcinogen, and it is cancerous. So, it’s going to tear down and break down your chimney system,” Holy Smokes Chimney Services Owner Austin Hudson said.

There are also ways that people can identify on their own that a chimney needs to be cleaned.

“If you walk into your house and it smells like a campfire, you probably need your chimney cleaned. Also just by looking into your chimney firebox if you see what looks like oil drops and drips on the sides of the walls you probably need your chimney clean. Also, there could be cracks and voids inside the brick wall, so stuff like that can be dangerous and need to be filled,” Don’s Chimney and Air Duct Services Owner Kellan Hill said.

People should also invest in a carbon monoxide detector to keep themselves and anyone else in their hous hold safe.

“Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas so, you’re not going to smell it. It is a silent killer, you could go to sleep at night and not wake up the next morning,” Noble said.

