First Alert Forecast (10/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today will start off mostly cloudy through the early afternoon, with gradual clearing of the skies heading into the early evening hours. A weak stationary front out west will start to move into Texoma later in the day, increasing rain chances slightly as we approach the nighttime hours. Highs will be in the low 80s and upper 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will have increased rain chances as the frontal system traverses across Texoma, bringing showers and storms. A marginal severe risk is in place for some of Texoma, but rain chances will be isolated and limited with the best areas to see rainfall being north of the Red River. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s, along with partly cloudy skies.

Some rain might linger around during the morning hours, but the front is expected to have fully moved off to the east by midday, giving way for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop quite considerably to the upper 60s for some, introducing a wave of fall temperatures across the region. It will also be really breezy tomorrow with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Overnight low temperatures following the front will decrease as well, getting down to the low 40s. Sunny skies are expected heading through the weekend into early next week with temperatures staying near-average for this time of the year in the 70s.

