Friday is deadline to register to vote in upcoming elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday is the last day to register to vote in the Ward 2 Lawton City Council run-off election, as well as the Flower Mound school bond election.

Friday is also the deadline in Caddo county to be able to vote on the special elections in Fort Cobb and Hydro.

If you are not registered to vote or need to change information, you need to fill out and mail an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form.

It has to be postmarked no later than midnight on October 15th to the County Election Board.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is November 2nd.

