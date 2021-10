OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor released a statement as employers are facing pressure from the Biden administration to act on vaccine mandates for businesses.

“I cannot believe we have a President who wants to force Americans to choose between a vaccine and their job,” Gov. Stitt said in a video statement Thursday.

O’Connor urged businesses not to comply with the mandate.

“There are currently no rules that require employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. I urge Oklahoma employers to disregard the Biden Administration’s wishes to the contrary. In the event federal emergency rules are issued that place such an unlawful demand upon employers, our office will be joined by other state Attorneys General across the country to quickly sue and seek an injunction against any implementation or enforcement,” he said. “Oklahomans should have the right to make their own personal health decisions for themselves and their families. Employers that are mandating vaccines are unfortunately doing so upon their own initiative. Religious, medical and personal exemptions should be uniformly approved by those employers at the very least.”

