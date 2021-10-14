Expert Connections
Initial unemployment goes up while continued claims drop in Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the state is now nearing pre-pandemic numbers when it comes to unemployment.

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment numbers are now in for the week ending Oct. 2 in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the state is now nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

For the week ending Oct. 2, while initial claims went up by 222 from the week before to reach 2,312, continued claims went down for the same week.

Continued claims for that week dropped from 19,394 the week before to 18,527.

The four-week moving average of initial and continued claims, meanwhile, both went down.

Advanced national figures for the week ending Oct. 9 show a decrease of 36,000 in initial claims.

