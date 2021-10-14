Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Friday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration ends Friday for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in Lawton.

It will run from 9 a.m. to noon and then again from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel at 1314 SW E Ave.

Residents interested in registering their child or children must bring a birth certificate for each child age 0 to 12-years, a valid driver’s license or photo ID for the head of household, proof of household income, proof of residency in Comanche or Stephens County, and proof of custody.

Come prepared with the child’s wish list, clothing and shoe sizes.

Masks and social distancing are required, and only one parent is allowed inside to register.

Children will not be allowed in the building at this time.

