Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Salvation Army Angel Tree registration ends Friday in Lawton

The deadline to register for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree in Lawton is Friday.
The deadline to register for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree in Lawton is Friday.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration ends Friday for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree in Lawton.

It will run from 9 a.m. to noon and then again from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel at 1314 SW E Ave.

Residents interested in registering their child or children must bring a birth certificate for each child age 0 to 12-years, a valid driver’s license or photo ID for the head of household, proof of household income, proof of residency in Comanche or Stephens County, and proof of custody.

Come prepared with the child’s wish list, clothing and shoe sizes.

Masks and social distancing are required, and only one parent is allowed inside to register.

Children will not be allowed in the building at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Jamar Angel Jackson
Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton
KSWO Storm Chase Crew
Photo Gallery of Tuesday night’s severe weather, including a photogenic tornado
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified

Latest News

In Makenzie's latest outdoor adventure, she went dove hunting with a group who works to promote...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Promoting women in the outdoors
In Makenzie's latest outdoor adventure, she went dove hunting with a group who works to promote...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Promoting women in the outdoors-10/13/21
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,194.
1,181 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
If you are not registered to vote or need to change information, you need to fill out and mail...
Friday is deadline to register to vote in upcoming elections