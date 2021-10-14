Expert Connections
Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing

Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is seeking the public’s help in finding Fort Sill soldier, Diana Rubiojurado.

On Oct. 12, Rubiojurado’s unit reported she failed to report to work. According to Fort Sill officials, attempts to contact her by law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have been unsuccessful.

Rubiojurado is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

She drives a four door green Nissan Altima Hybrid with a CA plate number 8SPZ905.

Her family confirmed that she flew to Salinas, Calif., where she made contact with them, and said she would return to Fort Sill with her car.

Military officials are in contact with Rubiojurado’s Family and close friends to ensure her health and safety.

Anyone with information related to the location of Rubiojurado or details related to the conditions she went missing should contact the Fort Sill Military Police at (580) 442-2101/2103.

