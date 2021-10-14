Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The party starts with check-in at 8:30 in the morning, followed by the Promise Garden ceremony and the walk at 10.

The Lawton Walk is implementing safety protocols including physical distancing, masks, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

They ask that you register in advance by going to lawtonwalk.org, to help minimize risk during check-in.

Proceeds will go to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

