1,179 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,100 new Coronavirus cases were reported across Oklahoma Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,179 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 631,872 since the pandemic began in Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,299.

There are currently 9,106 active cases.

No new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported in the state Friday.

