2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Thursday that La Niña has returned. It’s expected to stick around in some capacity through the winter and relax toward spring. The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by near-to-below average equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) across most of the Pacific Ocean. It is one of the main drivers of weather in the United States and around the world, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring.

Historically, in December and January the average high temperatures in Lawton is in the mid 50s. In February, high temperatures are typically in the upper 50s. While, low temperatures start out in the upper 20s on average for December and January, and right at freezing for the month of February. As for total winter snowfall Lawton only receives 1.6′', with an average of nearly 0.50′' during each winter month.

30 year Average Temps and Precip - Lawton (KSWO)

After researching six previous La Niña winters (1998-1999, 1999-2000, 2007-2008, 2010-2011, 2017-2018, 2020-2021), statistics show a drier than average amount of snowfall compared to non-La Niña seasons. We excluded the winter storm of February 2021 because due to the abnormality of the event. High temperatures remain right about normal, but we tend to experience cooler nights during a La Niña phase.

Cooler Nights, Less Snow most La Niña Winter months (KSWO)

We’ve come to the conclusion that most of Texoma will experience temperatures slightly below average. Snowfall totals will likely be below average for areas south and east of a Hobart-Altus-Paducah line. Areas to the Northwest will likely see near average precipitation. We still can’t rule out another unusual snow storm event or Arctic blast, as the last two La Niña winters in 2017-2018 and 2020-2021 had one move across the Southern Plains.

Snowfall Outlook shows most of Texoma seeing less than normal (KSWO)

This outlook is specifically for snowfall and based on snowfall averages. We expect below average precipitation overall, and most precipitation in Texoma in the form of a cold rain. Year-to-year, Texoma’s driest months are December-February. Shown below is break down of 20 La Niña winter months between 1949 and 2009. Precipitation trends drier in the month of December, very dry for January, and drier than average for February. The charts on the right highlight the mean temperature and precipitation for each winter month based off a 60 year average. The data does not include the last 3 La Niña winters.

70% chance of near normal or drier than average December (KSWO)

Typically we see seasonal temps in December during La Nina (KSWO)

La Nina January's tend to be even drier than December's (KSWO)

55% chance of a near normal or cooler January (KSWO)

70% probability of drier or near average precipitation for February (KSWO)

60% chance of average or near normal for February (KSWO)

The La Niña average temperature charts lean warmer in the month of December, but quickly trends cooler for the turn of the year. This is due to the repositioning of the jet stream moving further to the south throughout the winter. Meanwhile, the cooler, drier air is typically on the northern part of the polar jet stream. Therefore, we are looking at a 55% chance for normal/below average temperatures, which isn’t a guarantee but only a projection. Plus, a 70% chance for precipitation to be either average or drier than average this winter.

La Nina's historically lean average or below average (KSWO)

Looking to be drier than normal in Texoma (KSWO)

As for the United States as a whole, we are anticipating the Southwest and along the West Coast to stay mild, as well as the Northern Plains and Eastern Rocky Mountains region. The jet stream, although variable to the North or South over the course of the season, looks to enter the U.S. from Washington State and dip south to around The Four Corners Region and the Texas Panhandle. It will stay zonal before exiting the Carolina’s. It’s interesting to note Oklahoma will be right on the cusp of the jet stream, which can make the winter months vary in terms of the temperature and precipitation. As a whole, we expect most of Oklahoma to be cooler and drier, with the panhandle and Western Oklahoma seeing a little more snow.

Jet Stream Expected to Split Continental US Most of Winter 2021-2022 (KSWO)

