7News First Alert Weather: Perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. As an area of high pressure builds in winds will relax out of the north at 5-10 mph.

It will shape up to be a pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and will shift to the south on Sunday. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it last.

This dry air mass remains in place through early next week with seasonal temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday, but with a lack of moisture rain chances will be very limited across Texoma during the middle of next week.

