Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosts Fish Fry

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jake Stallings from the Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department joined us in studio to talk about their annual fish fry starting Oct. 16.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Cox’s Store VFD station at the corner of Northeast Rogers Lane and 150th Street.

The fry is donation only and all proceeds go to support the operational needs of the fire department.

Several storms including ones that had tornadoes came through southwest Oklahoma this week.
SWOK man says prayer kept him clam during tornado
