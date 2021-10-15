Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosts Fish Fry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jake Stallings from the Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department joined us in studio to talk about their annual fish fry starting Oct. 16.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Cox’s Store VFD station at the corner of Northeast Rogers Lane and 150th Street.

The fry is donation only and all proceeds go to support the operational needs of the fire department.

