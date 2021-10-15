Crews fight grass fire in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters worked hard to put out a large grass fire near Highway 36 and 82nd street Friday afternoon.

Firefighters believe the fire began a half mile south of Highway 36 near a shooting range.

It started around 3:30.

The intense winds ended up blowing the blaze south, and ended up burning approximately 20 to 30 acres of land before finally being contained near Burk Road at 4:30.

Fire crews at last check were still wrapping up by putting out potential hot spots in the area.

No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of structures damaged either.

