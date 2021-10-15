Expert Connections
Duncan homeowner receives free HVAC equipment as part of nationwide campaign

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures across Texoma begin to drop ahead of the winter months, this gift to Clara Ferguson came just in time.

Lennox’s Feel the Love Program partnered with DeHart Air Conditioning to provide and install the equipment in Duncan earlier this morning.

Ferguson felt that she was blessed to have been chosen.

“It’s a blessing, my unit was getting pretty ratty, and so now we will be comfortable next summer and winter,” Ferguson said.

The winner of the prize each year is chosen based on their need and how they treat others in their community.

“We try to focus on heroes, families, people who give of themselves, don’t ask for anything in return, kind of thing,” said Sheri Rice, the Regional Manager of the Duncan branch of DeHart Air Conditioning.

Not only does the program help others, it gives people a chance to get to know others in the community.

“It is such an amazing opportunity for us to get to know some really, really great people and be able to help someone,” Ferguson said.

People are welcome to nominate anyone who they believe is deserving of the prize, and nominations are accepted year round.

Those are interested in nominating someone for free equipment and installation are encouraged to go to their website and fill out the application at the top of the website.

