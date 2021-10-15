FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madison Muller

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re kicking off our FFA Friend of the Week Series in Lawton with a talented Eisenhower High School Junior.

Madison Muller is in the top three in the nation for her latest agriscience fair project. She’ll be representing the state of Oklahoma at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis later this month.

“I was shy, didn’t have a passion for anything,” Muller said.

But she’s a different person, after a few years in Lawton FFA.

“I’ve been able to come out of my shell and learn skills that will help me later in life,” said Muller.

Her latest accomplishment, placing top three in the nation for her agriscience fair project, highlighting a highly talked about topic in the ag industry.

”I just did a project on how labeling effects a consumer’s purchasing decision,” said Muller. “I looked at GMO’s, country of origin labeling, gluten free, things like that.”

Maddie chose to research food labeling after battling health issues of her own.

“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease when I was in the 8th grade, so I had to start looking at things like gluten free, sugar free labeling,” she said. “It made a difference on my life and I wanted to see how it made a difference on other people’s lives.”

It’s a project two years in the making. Maddie started it as a freshman, but the Coronavirus Pandemic kept her from submitting the project last year.

But a little extra time worked in her favor, granting her more time to do research, that paid off. She’ll be on an Indianapolis stage at the National FFA Convention later this month to find out how she placed.

“It makes me feel excited,” she said. “I’m proud of myself, but I also think a lot of other people are proud of me and it makes me proud to have represented them and the work they put into me.”

This isn’t Maddie’s first time to place at Nationals. She was 6th in the nation with a different agriscience fair project as a freshman. a feat Lindsey Hoerbert, Maddie’s former ag teacher and mentor, says speaks volumes to her work-ethic.

“Maddie is one that nothing is ever quit, Hoerbert said. “She never has a bad day and would never tell anyone she doesn’t feel well. Her studies are important, if it’s not a 100, it better be close. It’s a pride thing. She’s just a really hard worker.”

In addition to her success in ag science, Maddie is involved in just about every public speaking event FFA offers.

And though her achievements aren’t in the show ring her contributions to agriculture can benefit the world, and help her grow as a young woman.

“I think letting people know you can do research, might help other people get involved that may not want to show livestock, but might be interested in science or something like that,” said Muller.

Hoerbert echoes what Maddie had to say, stressing anyone can get involved and make an impact.

“It’s not Future Farmers of America anymore, it’s just the National FFA Organization because we don’t necessarily raise farmers anymore, said Hoerbert. “That was the thought back in 1928 when it started but that’s not where we are in 2021.”

As for what she wants to do after high school, Maddie said she’s looking forward to going to OSU and pursuing a degree in agriculture, or the medical field.

If you’d like to nominate an FFA or 4-H member to be featured on KSWO just fill out the form on our website.

