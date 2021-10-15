Fire crews knock out barn fire in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were able to knock out a fire that broke out in a barn early Friday morning.

The fire on SE Bishop Road was called in around 8:41 a.m.

According to Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joshua Sullivan, the person who called the fire in had been working on a car in the barn and then took their kids to school. When they got back, they saw a fire had broken out.

Valley View and Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Departments joined to help, and they had the fire under control by 9:02.

No one was in the barn at the time the fire broke out and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

