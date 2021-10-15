First Alert Forecast (10/15 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This morning we will see the gradual clearing of cloud coverage, giving way for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon hours. Thanks to the cold front that moved through last night, temperatures will be cool today in the upper 60s. It will also be breezy, with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but low temperatures will be very cool with some of us reaching the low 40s and even upper 30s overnight.

A high pressure system out west will settle in across the central US this weekend, allowing for pleasant autumn conditions on Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. This fall-like weather will last through early next week ahead of another cold front during the middle of the week. At the moment rain chances appear limited as mostly sunny skies will be present.

