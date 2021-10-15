Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (10/15 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This morning we will see the gradual clearing of cloud coverage, giving way for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon hours. Thanks to the cold front that moved through last night, temperatures will be cool today in the upper 60s. It will also be breezy, with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but low temperatures will be very cool with some of us reaching the low 40s and even upper 30s overnight.

A high pressure system out west will settle in across the central US this weekend, allowing for pleasant autumn conditions on Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. This fall-like weather will last through early next week ahead of another cold front during the middle of the week. At the moment rain chances appear limited as mostly sunny skies will be present.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jamar Angel Jackson
Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings more showers/storms to Texoma tonight, but leaves behind a pleasant weekend ahead
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast 6am