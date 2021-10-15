Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt names new general counsel

Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen Trevor Pemberton to be his general counsel.
(Gov. Kevin Stitt's office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday named Trevor Pemberton to be his new general counsel.

Pemberton was previously picked by Gov. Stitt to serve as a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Pemberton has also served as chief district judge of the Oklahoma County Juvenile Division starting in May 2019. Before that, he was a district judge for Oklahoma County from January 2018 to May 2019 and a special district judge for Oklahoma County from May 2017 to January 2018.

According to Gov. Stitt’s office, Pemberton previously was in private practice from 2008 to 2017 and worked at several firms.

Pemberton earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Oklahoma in 2005 and his Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law, graduating Cum Laude in 2008.

