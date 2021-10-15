Julius Jones files for clemency ahead of execution date

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Julius Jones has filed for clemency after his execution date was set.

Jones was convicted of killing an Edmond man in 1999.

The Court of Criminal Appeals of Oklahoma scheduled Jones’ execution by lethal injection for Nov. 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Jones’ petition with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board cites a trial impacted by prosecutorial misconduct as well as racial bias and incompetent trial lawyers.

The Pardon and Parole Board voted last month 3 to 1 to recommend Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said after that recommendation that he would wait for Jones’ clemency hearing to make a decision.

According to Jones’ attorneys, the setting of an execution date triggered formal clemency proceedings under state law.

A hearing on his clemency application is set for Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.

