Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Mangum is facing multiple charges including rape and possession of child pornography after an investigation from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to authorities from OSBI, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from social media in late 2020.

They forwarded the tip to OSBI regarding two uploaded files of child pornography from an IP address in Mangum.

A search warrant by OSBI agents, the District 3 Task Force, Altus Police Department, Greer County Sheriff’s Office and Mangum Police Department was served on July 29, 2021.

After the warrant, James Albert Pierro III was arrested for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and rape by instrumentation and booked in the Greer County Jail.

The investigation continued after Pierro’s arrest, leading to additional charges.

He has now been charged with rape by instrumentation, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, participation in child pornography as well as possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and four counts of rape.

Pierro is being held on $750,000 bond.

