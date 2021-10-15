Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges

James Pierro III
James Pierro III(Greer County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Mangum is facing multiple charges including rape and possession of child pornography after an investigation from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to authorities from OSBI, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from social media in late 2020.

They forwarded the tip to OSBI regarding two uploaded files of child pornography from an IP address in Mangum.

A search warrant by OSBI agents, the District 3 Task Force, Altus Police Department, Greer County Sheriff’s Office and Mangum Police Department was served on July 29, 2021.

After the warrant, James Albert Pierro III was arrested for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and rape by instrumentation and booked in the Greer County Jail.

The investigation continued after Pierro’s arrest, leading to additional charges.

He has now been charged with rape by instrumentation, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, participation in child pornography as well as possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and four counts of rape.

Pierro is being held on $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jamar Angel Jackson
Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital

Latest News

Mattie Beal Home hosts Mattie’s Porch Party
The benefit will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 5263 on NE 20th St.
VFW hosting spaghetti dinner, silent auction in Lawton
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from Texoma hospitals as of Oct. 15.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
The benefit will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 5263 on NE 20th St.
VFW hosting spaghetti dinner, silent auction in Lawton