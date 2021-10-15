Expert Connections
Marlow City Manager named to APPA board

By Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow City Manager Jason McPherson has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the American Public Power Association.

According to the Duncan Banner, McPherson is the first Oklahoman to ever serve on the APPA board.

The APPA represents more than 2,000 public power utilities in the U.S., where they advocate and advise on electricity policy, technology and other items.

McPherson, who’s originally from Marlow, worked in banking in his hometown, as well as the news editor at The Marlow Review, before joining the city in 2012.

Marlow City Manager named to APPA board
