Mattie Beal Home hosts Mattie’s Porch Party

(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Historic Mattie Beal Home in Lawton, will be holding Mattie’s Porch Party on Oct. 16.

Organizers said the grounds will be decorated in fall décor, and guests will be be able to take family pictures for a $1 per-person gate fee.

They’ll also have chili dog plates for sale, with chips, a fresh-baked cookie and water for $5.

That runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

