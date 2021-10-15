Expert Connections
Norman NWS Offering Free Storm Training Webinars

Two training’s for severe storm events at the end of October
By Reece Cole and Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The Skywarn Program at the National Weather Service in Norman is opening up two training sessions for severe storm events at the end of October. The events are online webinars and free to everyone who wants to gain more knowledge about severe weather. These webinars are great opportunities to not only learn how to be safe for you and your family, but about how to identify storms.

Beginner Training Gives Public General Tips
Beginner Training Gives Public General Tips(KSWO)

A session for beginners will be hosted Tuesday, October 26th at 6:30 pm. This session will focus on basic safety tips when severe weather arrives, how to observe and recognize storms, as well as how to report or get footage on storms in a safe manner.

Advanced training is free as well and is intended for people who have already attended the basic storm spotter training. The advanced training webinar will be Thursday, October 28th at 6:30 pm. This allows people who attend the basics webinar Tuesday to attend the advanced webinar on Thursday. Thursday’s will go more in depth about storm recognition and safety, as some advanced people might be interested in storm chasing. You can sign up at the links below.

Training for more advanced people offered Thursday night
Training for more advanced people offered Thursday night(KSWO)

Storm Spotter Training Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6612277530296426509

Advanced Spotter Training Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4145693617683369997

Every year, the U.S. sees an average of 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and over 1,000 tornadoes. Skywarn was established by NOAA’s NWS, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, as a volunteer program to provide timely and accurate storm updates to keep local communities safe. Skywarn spotters go out and track severe weather as safely as possible to get data and footage Doppler radar cannot see.

