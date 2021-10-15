Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Prarie Circuit Finals Rodeo takes place begins Oct. 14

The rodeo takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
The rodeo takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo starts on Oct. 14 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Arena in Duncan.

The rodeo hosts PRCA Contestants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

There will be bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and new this year, breakaway roping.

Nightly shows kick off at 7:30 p.m., and each show has it’s own theme.

Friday night will be, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night,” and Saturday is, “Back the Blue.”

“We are going to have roughly 18 to 20 National Finals, Rodeo qualifiers in this arena this weekend,” Chairman of Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Joe Henderson said. “So for lack of a better way to say it, we are a mini National Finals. It’s going to be quite a rodeo. We’ve been really, really fortunate to do 10 years’ worth of this rodeo, and bring some really top-notch contestants to Duncan, Oklahoma.”

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free.

For more information visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty for First-Degree Manslaughter
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Jamar Angel Jackson
Verdict returned in Jackson trial in Lawton
KSWO Storm Chase Crew
Photo Gallery of Tuesday night’s severe weather, including a photogenic tornado
A two-car crash was reported in the McAlister's parking lot on Cache Road around 3 p.m....
Car hops curb, hits truck in parking lot in Lawton

Latest News

La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
Billy Bridges with the Cowboy Church in Apache discusses upcoming event.
Cowboy Church hosts Sermon on the Mountain event
The Lawton Food Bank has provided meals to families since 1985.
United Way Spotlight: The Lawton Food Bank
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings more showers/storms to Texoma tonight, but leaves behind a pleasant weekend ahead