Prarie Circuit Finals Rodeo takes place begins Oct. 14

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo starts on Oct. 14 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Arena in Duncan.

The rodeo hosts PRCA Contestants from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

There will be bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and new this year, breakaway roping.

Nightly shows kick off at 7:30 p.m., and each show has it’s own theme.

Friday night will be, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night,” and Saturday is, “Back the Blue.”

“We are going to have roughly 18 to 20 National Finals, Rodeo qualifiers in this arena this weekend,” Chairman of Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Joe Henderson said. “So for lack of a better way to say it, we are a mini National Finals. It’s going to be quite a rodeo. We’ve been really, really fortunate to do 10 years’ worth of this rodeo, and bring some really top-notch contestants to Duncan, Oklahoma.”

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free.

