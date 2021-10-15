Expert Connections
Rodeo continues Friday, Saturday in Stephens County

By Tyler Boydston and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo continues Friday and Saturday nights at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center in Duncan.

It kicked off Thursday.

7News anchor Haley Wilson spoke to Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Kylie Myers as well as Miss Rodeo Kansas Tiffany McCaffrey and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath to learn more about this year’s event.

