SWOK man says prayer kept him clam during tornado

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Several storms including ones that had tornadoes came through southwest Oklahoma this week.

A Mountain Park man recounted one that put his family and horses in danger.

Miles Baker was down in Decatur, Texas, working when he got a concerned call from his wife.

During that time, the storm wasn’t too far from Frederick which is about 20 miles south from their home.

Baker thought there was no way the storm would stay on track for that long and hit directly where he lives, but he was wrong.

When Baker realized it was getting closer he told his wife she needed to get out of the area and it was too late to worry about all of the horses they have.

“I was with one of my good friends, and he could tell I was concerned by what was going on. He immediately pulled the car over on the side of the road and started to pray for obviously my wife’s safety and everybody else involved but, the horses that were here that’s how we made our living and just for them to be covered with the hedge of protection,” Baker said.

Baker said he then got a call that the storm missed their home. But when his wife got back to the house, they found out that wasn’t the case.

Although their home, barns, livestock trailers, and arena were damaged, the prayers still worked.

“There were horses in all of these pins that y’all are seeing on the videos. There wasn’t a single horse touched, scratched, or scraped. The animals, the dogs, everything that crumbled around them is just insane that you could see the devastation that took place, but to be able to see nothing injured at all is just a huge blessing.”

Baker said he’s been living on the same property since he was four years old and hadn’t seen anything to this extent before.

“It was pretty surreal for me because you see stuff like this happen, and you never think about it happening to you. It’s only on those deals you don’t know how you’ll handle something until the time comes,” Baker said.

Baker said he’s glad he has good friends in his corner to help him see the bright side of everything.

“With everything the way it is it’ll be a process to rebuild and get stuff lined back out, but everything that was torn up can be replaced. The friend I was with that night he said if money can fix it, it’s not a real problem, and that is absolutely true. We are disheartened by what happened here, but at the same time we’re thankful that everything that’s destroyed is replaceable,” Baker said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.