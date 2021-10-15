United Way Spotlight: The Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way’s fundraising campaign continues and one of the 19 partner agencies that stand to be benefitted is the Lawton Food Bank.

The non-profit has provided meals to families since 1985.

“Our goal is to provide families with at least 10 days of quality groceries,” said Ellen Lechel, the Executive Director of the United Way.

In addition to groceries, families can get anything they’d find at a store, with the exception of over the counter medication. Instead of shopping in a traditional grocery store setting people pick up food through a drive-thru four days a week.

“We operate with drive-thru to maintain social distancing,” Lechel said. “We have a few employees and volunteers, trying to be safe in order to keep our doors open.”

It’s a mission supported by the United Way, which allocated nearly $99,000 to the Food Bank after last year’s campaign.

“We have utilities, salaries, so much more that goes into making the program work, so the United Way makes sure we keep our doors open,” said Lechel.

The impact the Lawton Food Bank makes is tremendous. One dollar can be stretched into four meals.

“What an impact,” said Frank Myers, with the United Way. “I can’t get a coffee for a dollar. I can take a dollar out of my pay period, 26 pay periods, 26x4, you’re feeding a lot of people in need.”

Lechel says the community has already been incredibly generous and with the holidays fast approaching, she hopes the Food Bank can continue giving families more than they might need.

All you have to do to qualify to receive food is provide your ID and a copy of your lease or utility bill. The Lawton Food Bank also offers senior boxes on the third Thursday of the month for clients 60 years and older in addition to their regular groceries.

To learn more about how you can donate to the United Way’s campaign, just visit their website.

