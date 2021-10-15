VFW hosting spaghetti dinner, silent auction in Lawton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday to benefit the Humane Society of Lawton - Comanche County.
It will also include a silent auction.
The benefit will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 5263 on NE 20th St.
For $10, you’ll be treated to spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and a dessert along with coffee, tea, or water.
To-go plates are available at no additional fee.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.