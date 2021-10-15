VFW hosting spaghetti dinner, silent auction in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday to benefit the Humane Society of Lawton - Comanche County.

It will also include a silent auction.

The benefit will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 5263 on NE 20th St.

For $10, you’ll be treated to spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and a dessert along with coffee, tea, or water.

To-go plates are available at no additional fee.

