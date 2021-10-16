Expert Connections
Blaque Barbie Boutique hosts fashion show

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton boutique is hosting a benefit fashion show on Oct. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2nd Street.

Blaque Barbie Boutique is putting this on to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The owner of the boutique, Angel Frasier, talked about the importance of charity events that engage the audience.

“We can talk about it all day long, but, some people want to be more engaged. And you have to find different ways to engage your audience,” Frasier said.

Tickets for the event will be $40 online before the show and $45 at the door.

The show will run from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the event be sure to check out the boutique’s Facebook page.

