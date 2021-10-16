Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (10/16 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be a nearly perfect start to our weekend as we can expect no clouds along with sunny skies, light winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, and highs in the lows 70s. This is all thanks to a building high pressure system from the west, keeping conditions pleasant. Get outside and enjoy this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to day, along with much of early next week, the only difference being temps slightly warming to the mid 70s, near average for this time of year. Tuesday will see us warm up back to the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a wind shift bringing warm air out of the south. A cold front will move through the area in the middle of next week, but rain chances look to be extremely limited, while also cooling temperatures back to the mid-70s by the end of next week.

