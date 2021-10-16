Expert Connections
Fort Sill inducts solider to Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 15, Fort Sill honored one of its own with an induction into a prestigious group of service members.

Staff Sergeant Shinika Haws was inducted today into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

The Club is nationally recognized, with charters at posts all over the country, and Staff Sergeant Haws went through three days of trials and tests in order to try and qualify for a spot.

It’s rare for soldiers to secure an induction on their first try, which is why Haws said she was stunned she was able to make it happen.

“I was trying to get in the right mindset to prepare for this little let down, so like ‘you’ll be fine, you’ll come back next quarter and you’re going to be better than you were this time now you know what to expect,’” she said. “And then the first major said yes, and I was shocked, I just wasn’t expecting it and then they continued to say yes and then after that I just got really excited, ‘cause I realized that like I had made it and all the hard work that I had done last couple of months was worth it.”

Haws hopes to continue her military career with training in Jumpmaster School, and she says she hopes to one day be a Sergeant Major on post.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

