Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
James Pierro III
Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’
Rescuers save a dog trapped in a 40 foot deep crevice for 5 days. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER...
Rescuers describe saving dog from rock crevice