Young Professionals of Lawton host networking event at Trail of Fear

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Young Professionals of Lawton (YPL) held a special, spooky networking social on Oct. 15.

This month’s event was hosted in part with the Trail of Fear.

There attendees had a meet and greet before going through the trail’s festive, horrific attractions.

But more than getting in some scares, tonight’s event was about letting the up and coming leaders in Lawton get to know each other better.

“Just kind of like minded individuals of our young professionals group I mean our goal is to get with young professionals and kind of get with those young leaders of Lawton learn kind of what they can contribute lots of future of one and make lot in a better place at the end of the day,” Vincent Saylor of YPL said.

Anyone wanting to join the Young Professionals of Lawton can find more information on their Facebook page, or at their website.

