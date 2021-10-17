Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (10/16 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to day, along with much of early next week, the only difference being temps slightly warming to the mid 70s, near average for this time of year. A chance for an elevated fire risk is possible for far western Oklahoma tomorrow as we will have dry air, but temperatures and light winds should help keep the probability for it low. Regardless, be careful when starting fires tomorrow if you live in our western counties.

Tuesday will see us warm up back to the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a wind shift bringing warm air out of the south. A cold front will move through the area in the middle of next week, but rain chances look to be extremely limited, while also cooling temperatures back to the mid-70s by the end of next week.

