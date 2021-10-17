Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid-70s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds will build throughout the day, becoming partly cloudy by the evening hours

Tonight will start off partly cloudy before gradually clearing by the early morning hours. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be very similar today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph

Tuesday will see us warm up back to the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a wind shift bringing warm air out of the south. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday morning, cooling temperatures back to the mid-70s by the end of next week. Rain chances will be limited by a few stray showers are possible thanks to the cold front and an approaching wave from the west on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies everyday of this week. Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
James Pierro III
Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/16 PM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast 6:30am
First Alert Forecast (10/16 AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors