First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid-70s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds will build throughout the day, becoming partly cloudy by the evening hours

Tonight will start off partly cloudy before gradually clearing by the early morning hours. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be very similar today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph

Tuesday will see us warm up back to the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a wind shift bringing warm air out of the south. Winds will be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday morning, cooling temperatures back to the mid-70s by the end of next week. Rain chances will be limited by a few stray showers are possible thanks to the cold front and an approaching wave from the west on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies everyday of this week. Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.