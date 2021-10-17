Fletcher Fall Festival brings community together

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Fletcher hosted the sixth annual fall festival street fair, bringing out families and community members.

Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few competed in the Little Miss Fall Pageant.

Town Clerk Nettie Fisher said there aren’t many businesses downtown anymore, but a couple are preparing to open, and this event allows everyone to come together.

“This used to be what Saturday afternoon was like in Fletcher,” Fisher said. “We had the drawing for prizes and everything and the town was full. It’s just nice to be able to do that once or twice a year.”

Fisher said her favorite part is the popcorn and seeing all the vendors on the street.

There was also a baking and grilling contest for those who like to cook. The festival wrapped up with a 5K glow run.

