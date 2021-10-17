Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fletcher Fall Festival brings community together

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Fletcher hosted the sixth annual fall festival street fair, bringing out families and community members.

Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few competed in the Little Miss Fall Pageant.

Town Clerk Nettie Fisher said there aren’t many businesses downtown anymore, but a couple are preparing to open, and this event allows everyone to come together.

“This used to be what Saturday afternoon was like in Fletcher,” Fisher said. “We had the drawing for prizes and everything and the town was full. It’s just nice to be able to do that once or twice a year.”

Fisher said her favorite part is the popcorn and seeing all the vendors on the street.

There was also a baking and grilling contest for those who like to cook. The festival wrapped up with a 5K glow run.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
James Pierro III
Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

The Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society operates without a physical shelter, completely...
Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society celebrating 35th anniversary
Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few...
Town of Fletcher hosts Fall Festival
The Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society operates without a physical shelter, completely...
Lawton Comanche County Humane Society celebrates 35th anniversary
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/16 PM)