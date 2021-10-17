Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society celebrating 35th anniversary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Comanche County Humane Society is celebrating 35 years of saving animals and placing them in loving homes.

The Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society operates without a physical shelter, completely relying on fosters to house animals and donations from the community to provide care for dogs and cats.

Sarah Williams is a fundraising committee member who cares for neonatal puppies and kittens.

“100% of the money goes back to the feeding, the care, like with Tank the medical bills that we incur,” Williams said. “Spaying, neuter, any kind of money like that goes right back into the animals.”

Earlier this month, 7NEWS told you about a man charged with animal cruelty after punching a dog in Indiahoma.

The Humane Society rescued that young dog named Tank, who is now healing in a loving foster home.

“The sheriffs actually came and picked up the dog and took him to Dr. Webb’s at Lawton Animal Clinic and got a broken leg,” Williams said. “He had chemical burns. He’s blind in his left eye, but as you saw, you would never know. He is the biggest lover there is.”

She said stories like Tank’s are exactly why the volunteers continue their work, especially under heartbreaking circumstances.

“With cases like that, it’s amazing to watch them heal, and like I said, the animals are so amazing because he has no ill will toward anybody,” Williams said. “He was horribly, horribly abused and he still loves people.”

According to Vice President Donna Campos-Barahona, all the effort is for the love of the animals.

“It’s not about the money, though of course, you know everybody has a fee that we have to pay for things, but it’s basically trying to get our animals homes and that’s the most important thing,” Campos-Barahona said.

Tank is not yet available for adoption, but when he is you’ll be able to find him on the website.

You can view adoptable animals or donate on the website at www.lawtonhumanesociety.org.

You can also donate to the Lawton Veterinary Hospital under the humane society’s name to help with medical bills.

