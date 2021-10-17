Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, Slight Cool Down and Rain Chance Mid-Week

Temps right around average all week long, warming up for weekend after cold front
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Reece Cole
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will start off partly cloudy, with gradual clearing into the early morning hours. A near calm Southeast wind and temperatures getting down to the low-to-mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the mid 70s. A breezy South wind at 10-15 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph, stronger to the North and West in the Texas Panhandle.

Tuesday will push 80 degrees ahead of a weaker cold front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain chances with this front will be in Northeast Oklahoma as we won’t have a ton of moisture. Temperatures will cool back to the low-to-mid 70s after the front passes with winds out of the North. Our best rain chance, although still low, arrives Thursday into Friday as a wave builds in from the West and wind turns Southerly again. Outside of a stray shower, we will remain sunny to mostly sunny all week long and hit the low 80s into this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
James Pierro III
Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few...
Fletcher Fall Festival brings community together
The Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society operates without a physical shelter, completely...
Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society celebrating 35th anniversary
Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few...
Town of Fletcher hosts Fall Festival