Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, Slight Cool Down and Rain Chance Mid-Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will start off partly cloudy, with gradual clearing into the early morning hours. A near calm Southeast wind and temperatures getting down to the low-to-mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the mid 70s. A breezy South wind at 10-15 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph, stronger to the North and West in the Texas Panhandle.

Tuesday will push 80 degrees ahead of a weaker cold front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain chances with this front will be in Northeast Oklahoma as we won’t have a ton of moisture. Temperatures will cool back to the low-to-mid 70s after the front passes with winds out of the North. Our best rain chance, although still low, arrives Thursday into Friday as a wave builds in from the West and wind turns Southerly again. Outside of a stray shower, we will remain sunny to mostly sunny all week long and hit the low 80s into this weekend.

