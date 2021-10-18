Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

3,571 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 8,432 active cases of the virus in the state.
There are currently 8,432 active cases of the virus in the state.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 3,500 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 3,571 new cases were reported.

Here is the breakdown of new cases reported per day:

  • 1,148 new cases were reported Saturday,
  • 1,037 new cases were reported Sunday
  • and 1,386 new cases were reported Monday.

So far, there have been 635,443 total cases since the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.

There are currently 8,432 active cases of the virus in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,106.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:38...
Two hurt in Greer County crash
Dana Young is a Lawton woman who is partially blind but can see some things in black, white and...
Lawton Council for the Blind working to make city more accessible
Dana Young is a Lawton woman who is partially blind but can see some things in black, white and...
October is Blindness Awareness Month
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Monday, October 18th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: October 18th