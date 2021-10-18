3,571 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 3,500 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 3,571 new cases were reported.

Here is the breakdown of new cases reported per day:

1,148 new cases were reported Saturday,

1,037 new cases were reported Sunday

and 1,386 new cases were reported Monday.

So far, there have been 635,443 total cases since the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.

There are currently 8,432 active cases of the virus in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,106.

