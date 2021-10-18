7News First Alert Weather: Weak cold front arrives Wednesday and moisture remains limited

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a gradual decrease in cloud cover as sunrise approaches. Overnight lows will be noticeably warmer with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, a bright and sunny day with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Winds will be south at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A cold front will move through Texoma on Wednesday morning, but a lack of moisture will bring just a stray shower possible late Wednesday evening and through the rest of the workweek due to nearby frontal boundaries.

A ridge of high pressure will expand across the area this weekend allowing temperatures to rebound back into the low 80s with high temperatures getting well above average by the start of next week.

