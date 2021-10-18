Comanche County employees to receive thousands in pandemic bonuses

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The wallets of Comanche County employees who worked through the pandemic are about to get a little bit thicker.

All essential employees of Comanche County who worked between April 2020 and May 2021 will receive a bonus. The bonus will be in the amount of $3 per hour that was worked during that time period.

Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he expects those bonuses to be between $3,000 - $6,000 per person before taxes. He expects more than 200 employees who work at places like the courthouse and the county barn to receive the bonuses.

“A lot of the people that work for the county, they do it because they enjoy it. They don’t do it for the money. There’s a lot of them that are paycheck to paycheck, so this is very important to them,” Cargill said.

Because of how important a few thousand dollars can be, Cargill said they’re hoping to distribute the money by December 1st.

“From a bookkeeping standpoint it makes the most sense. And it’s right before Christmas, most of the people could use that money,” Cargill said.

The bonuses are federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. Cargill said giving it to the county employees sends an important message.

“It’s a means of telling everybody thank you for being here when it mattered. It’s a thank you to those employees for coming in, facing their fears, coming in and going to work and making sure the county carried on business as usual,” Cargill said.

If you worked for the county during the eligible dates but no longer are employed there, don’t worry, Cargill said you will still receive the bonus.

