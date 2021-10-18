Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation

Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a burglary in progress at a house west of Duncan on Friday. When they arrived, the homeowner was holding the suspected burglar, 45-year-old Rollen Newsom, at gunpoint.

According to the report, Newsom told deputies that he dropped another man, 55-year-old Thomas Spann, off at the home while he drove into the pasture to get a trailer ready to steal a car that was on the property.

The report says a search warrant was done on Newsom’s phone, which led them to a house on Park Avenue in Duncan. Spann was located and arrested at that home, as were four others - two for obstruction and two for prior warrants.

From there, deputies went to another home in Loco where they located a trailer stolen from the first home that deputies went to. Deputies also found cash and a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a motorcycle stolen out of Utah and a gun stolen from Duncan at the home in Loco. Two people were arrested at that home and are facing a variety of drug and theft charges.

In total, eight people were arrested –

55-year-old Thomas Spann for second-degree burglary, obstruction, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.

45-year-old Rollen Newsom for second-degree burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

45-year-old Bryan Odom for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

35-year-old Fulecha Pope for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

37-year-old Christine Reddick for separate warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

62-year-old Bryan Palmer for a separate warrant for petit larceny.

30-year-old Lois Dorrough for obstruction.

28-year-old Amber Younts for obstruction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
James Pierro III
Mangum man faces rape, child pornography charges
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, Slight Cool Down and Rain Chance Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
Food trucks and jewelry, crafts and clothing vendors lined the streets downtown and quite a few...
Fletcher Fall Festival brings community together
The Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society operates without a physical shelter, completely...
Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society celebrating 35th anniversary