Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a burglary in progress at a house west of Duncan on Friday. When they arrived, the homeowner was holding the suspected burglar, 45-year-old Rollen Newsom, at gunpoint.

According to the report, Newsom told deputies that he dropped another man, 55-year-old Thomas Spann, off at the home while he drove into the pasture to get a trailer ready to steal a car that was on the property.

The report says a search warrant was done on Newsom’s phone, which led them to a house on Park Avenue in Duncan. Spann was located and arrested at that home, as were four others - two for obstruction and two for prior warrants.

From there, deputies went to another home in Loco where they located a trailer stolen from the first home that deputies went to. Deputies also found cash and a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a motorcycle stolen out of Utah and a gun stolen from Duncan at the home in Loco. Two people were arrested at that home and are facing a variety of drug and theft charges.

In total, eight people were arrested –

55-year-old Thomas Spann for second-degree burglary, obstruction, resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.

45-year-old Rollen Newsom for second-degree burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

45-year-old Bryan Odom for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

35-year-old Fulecha Pope for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

37-year-old Christine Reddick for separate warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

62-year-old Bryan Palmer for a separate warrant for petit larceny.

30-year-old Lois Dorrough for obstruction.

28-year-old Amber Younts for obstruction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.