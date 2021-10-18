First Alert Forecast (10/18 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Some cloud coverage will build in heading into the evening hours.

Tonight will start off mostly cloudy, eventually becoming partly cloudy around midnight then clearing out heading into tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph with lows slightly higher than this morning in the 50s.

Strong southerly winds will warm our temperatures up to the 80s for Tuesday. A weak cold front will move into Texoma Wednesday morning, but moisture won’t be readily available to produce much rain chances, as most showers will be in north and southeast Oklahoma. This front will exit by the end of the day on Wednesday, and will help in cooling temperatures down to the mid-70s on Thursday. Limited rain chances are possible Friday and heading into the weekend, but expect mostly sunny skies by the end of this week as a high-pressure system will move in from the west, warming us back up to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

