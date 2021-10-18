Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (10/18 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Some cloud coverage will build in heading into the evening hours.

Tonight will start off mostly cloudy, eventually becoming partly cloudy around midnight then clearing out heading into tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph with lows slightly higher than this morning in the 50s.

Strong southerly winds will warm our temperatures up to the 80s for Tuesday. A weak cold front will move into Texoma Wednesday morning, but moisture won’t be readily available to produce much rain chances, as most showers will be in north and southeast Oklahoma. This front will exit by the end of the day on Wednesday, and will help in cooling temperatures down to the mid-70s on Thursday. Limited rain chances are possible Friday and heading into the weekend, but expect mostly sunny skies by the end of this week as a high-pressure system will move in from the west, warming us back up to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Eight people have been arrested in Stephens County after a burglary investigation.
Eight arrested after Stephens Co. burglary investigation
La Niña Winter Pattern
2021-2022 Winter Season Outlook | Here’s what La Niña Conditions means for Texoma
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and...
Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10PM
Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, Slight Cool Down and Rain Chance Mid-Week
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (10/17 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/16 PM)