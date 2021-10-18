Expert Connections
Lawton Police searching for felony suspect

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are using dogs and drones in their attempt to find a felony suspect in a northwestern Lawton neighborhood.

Police began searching for a suspect on foot in the Terrace Hills neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to police, there was a felony warrant they were serving Monday that led to the search for this suspect, though no names have been released and it’s not clear what the suspect is wanted for.

Lawton Police have put a drone in the air and are using K9s in an effort to track the suspect down.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

